NCC can't fix what's broken, says auditor

Bridges, roads, paths and buildings across the capital region that are owned by the National Capital Commission are crumbling and the commission doesn’t have the funding to fix them.

That assessment comes from the auditor general, who reviewed the agency and found while it’s generally well run, it doesn’t have the capacity to fix everything it owns.

Nicholas Galletti, the NCC’s director of communications, said the agency doesn’t disagree with the auditor’s assessment and knows a serious investment is required.



“We take this very seriously. We’re going to be working with government to address the funding shortfall in the coming months,” he said.

Looking at the NCC’s own reports, the auditor general found that 10 per cent of the commission’s infrastructure is in poor or critical condition and an additional 17 per cent is only in fair condition.



Galletti said the NCC currently has a third party doing a review of those assets and didn’t want to release their list now. But he said 24 Sussex Drive, the Hog’s Back and Portage bridges, most of the urban parks, and many other assets needed serious repairs.



He said roadways the NCC manages across the region have not seen significant investments in some time: “I would say 75 per cent of all our roads haven’t been addressed since the 1980’s so that’s a major area.”

Galletti said the replacement value of their assets has been estimated at $1.7 billion and the commission has a capital budget of $22.7 million a year.