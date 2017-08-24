Ottawa initiative fights firefighting stereotypes with firefighting training

This week, 24 girls and young women had the chance to see first-hand what it takes to be a firefighter.

"We've done so much. We did this maze, where we wore all our gear...it was pitch black and we had to squeeze through all these tunnels," said Nicola Lewis, a Grade 11 student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute.

Lewis was participating in Camp FFIT, a City of Ottawa initiative, meant to introduce more girls to firefightering as a career option.

"We do kind of notice that young boys know at a very young age that this is a career they could step into,” said Sue Jones, the camp’s director. “They see themselves in it everywhere, either just the trucks going by, movies, media, magazine, books; whereas young women don't have that opportunity to see themselves."

Lewis said she decided to join the camp after a test in careers class told her she'd make a good firefighter.

"Now that I'm here. I'm completely convinced that that's what I want to do," she said.

Olivia Winch, a third-year student at Carleton University, said her father is a firefighter and she wants to follow in his footsteps.

"When I was younger, I never really thought about it, just because of the general stigma around it,” she said.

“As I get older and go through opportunities like this, I start to believe maybe it is a good career choice for me."



The tasks— such as search and rescue in a blackout environment, fighting a car fire, extrication, and hazmat — get progressively more difficult throughout the week.

This is the camp's eighth year.