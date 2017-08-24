Ottawa initiative fights firefighting stereotypes with firefighting training
Camp FFIT puts young women interested through an intense training regimen.
This week, 24 girls and young women had the chance to see first-hand what it takes to be a firefighter.
"We've done so much. We did this maze, where we wore all our gear...it was pitch black and we had to squeeze through all these tunnels," said Nicola Lewis, a Grade 11 student at Lisgar Collegiate Institute.
Lewis was participating in Camp FFIT, a City of Ottawa initiative, meant to introduce more girls to firefightering as a career option.
"We do kind of notice that young boys know at a very young age that this is a career they could step into,” said Sue Jones, the camp’s director. “They see themselves in it everywhere, either just the trucks going by, movies, media, magazine, books; whereas young women don't have that opportunity to see themselves."
Lewis said she decided to join the camp after a test in careers class told her she'd make a good firefighter.
"Now that I'm here. I'm completely convinced that that's what I want to do," she said.
Olivia Winch, a third-year student at Carleton University, said her father is a firefighter and she wants to follow in his footsteps.
"When I was younger, I never really thought about it, just because of the general stigma around it,” she said.
“As I get older and go through opportunities like this, I start to believe maybe it is a good career choice for me."
The tasks— such as search and rescue in a blackout environment, fighting a car fire, extrication, and hazmat — get progressively more difficult throughout the week.
This is the camp's eighth year.
Jones said they keep track of previous campers, and of the 192 participants to date, about 36 have gone into the pre-service program at colleges across the province, or will be entering it this fall; about 18 work as volunteer firefighters; and one has been hired full-time as a firefighter in Halifax.