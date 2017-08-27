After successful weekend, supervised injection site remains open

After its first weekend, Ottawa’s popup supervised injection site is still open, and happy to be preventing overdoses.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, there are about a dozen or so volunteers setting up tents.

One volunteer begins laying out water bottles and juice boxes on a fold-out table — the closest thing the site has to a front desk.

It’s the third night the unsanctioned supervised injection site, run by Overdose Prevention Ottawa, is setting up. A group of nurses sits in a circle, chatting about naloxone and reviewing protocol for the night ahead.

After the weekend, organizers are calling the site a success. For one, it’s still open — though police have said that there is a bylaw complaint filed against the group. For another, despite a slow start in terms of use, 11 people used the site on Friday night, and another 22 on Saturday.

An organizer, who declined to be named, said they have had generally positive feedback from the community, and thus far avoided confrontation with police. And police have been generally supportive.

Approaching their 6 p.m. open time, the site is buzzing as organizers, many of whom have been working virtually around the clock the past week and a half, get ready for the third day.