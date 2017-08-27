Black lives matter activists halt Capital Pride parade

Black Lives Matter activists halted Sunday’s Capital Pride parade for approximately 15 minutes, reciting chants and carrying signs with slogans such as “Justice for Abdi,” and “the first Pride was a riot.”

At approximately 2 p.m., roughly half an hour after it had started, a couple dozen activists interrupted the parade at Bank and Gladstone, the starting point for the parade, and blocked the parade from continuing, chanting, among other things, “No justice, no peace; no racist police.”

The group remained for approximately 15 minutes, while organizers of the protest met with Capital Pride chair Tammy Dopson to resume the parade. In the end, the group was allowed to march alongside the Canadian Federation of Students.

In addition, activists handed out a list of 20 demands, including asking Capital Pride to improve diversity on its board of directors, funding for Black youth programming, and that banking institutions be prohibited from participating in the parade.

The protest is another sign of the tensions between Ottawa’s marginalized communities and its police.