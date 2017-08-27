Black lives matter activists halt Capital Pride parade
Activists from Ottawa’s black and marginalized communities interrupted Sunday’s parade, handing out a list of twenty demands.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Black Lives Matter activists halted Sunday’s Capital Pride parade for approximately 15 minutes, reciting chants and carrying signs with slogans such as “Justice for Abdi,” and “the first Pride was a riot.”
At approximately 2 p.m., roughly half an hour after it had started, a couple dozen activists interrupted the parade at Bank and Gladstone, the starting point for the parade, and blocked the parade from continuing, chanting, among other things, “No justice, no peace; no racist police.”
The group remained for approximately 15 minutes, while organizers of the protest met with Capital Pride chair Tammy Dopson to resume the parade. In the end, the group was allowed to march alongside the Canadian Federation of Students.
In addition, activists handed out a list of 20 demands, including asking Capital Pride to improve diversity on its board of directors, funding for Black youth programming, and that banking institutions be prohibited from participating in the parade.
The protest is another sign of the tensions between Ottawa’s marginalized communities and its police.
Chief Charles Bordeleau, who had previously remained staunch in his declaration that he would march in uniform, over the objections of organizers, eventually relented and announced earlier in the month that he would march in a police-issue golf shirt instead.
Most Popular
-
‘Losing hope:’ Woman feeling re-victimized by Halifax police after reporting sexual assault
-
Canadians were among the first to help New Orleans during Katrina. This is their story
-
After the bell: Mayweather knocks out McGregor to claim perfect 50-0 record
-