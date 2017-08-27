City hoping Pinecrest homes and businesses will manage their rainwater

The City of Ottawa is hoping more homeowners and businesses in the Pinecrest area will consider installing rain gardens and rain barrels on their property.

This past weekend, they set up a booth at Westboro Fuse to encourage residents to get involved in the Pinecrest Neighbourhood Rain Project.

The project, which is part of a larger 50-year-plan to improve the health of the Pinecrest Creek, minimize flooding risks, and also reduce closures of Westboro Beach, is being run as a two-year pilot.

The area around Pinecrest, which roughly includes the area south of the Ottawa River between Greenbank Road to the west, Hunt Club to the south, and Merivale to the east, includes about 20 neighbourhoods that drain into the Pinecrest Creek or the Ottawa River upstream of the Westboro Beach. The communities are older and were built without stormwater mitigation strategies.