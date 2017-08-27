News / Ottawa

Ottawa airport meets high standard

A Westjet plane on the runway at Ottawa's airport. The airport is upgraded to meet international recommendations, unlike most Canadian airports.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

A Westjet plane on the runway at Ottawa's airport. The airport is upgraded to meet international recommendations, unlike most Canadian airports.

When it comes to runway safety, Ottawa’s airport is actually the exception to the rule in Canada with a runway constructed at international standards.

The MacDonald –Cartier Airport is one of a few in Canada to meet international requirements for a runway and has the full 300-metre end-safety area.

Krista Kealey, the airport’s vice-president of communications, said the upgrades were put in place in 2014 when the airport did major repairs.

“We were doing a complete reconstruction and because we are leaders in air side safety, we wanted to take that opportunity to do the work.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...