Ottawa airport meets high standard

When it comes to runway safety, Ottawa’s airport is actually the exception to the rule in Canada with a runway constructed at international standards.

The MacDonald –Cartier Airport is one of a few in Canada to meet international requirements for a runway and has the full 300-metre end-safety area.

Krista Kealey, the airport’s vice-president of communications, said the upgrades were put in place in 2014 when the airport did major repairs.