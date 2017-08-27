Ottawa teacher was allowed to return to teaching after “inappropriate electronic communications” with students

An Ottawa-area teacher was disciplined by the Ontario College of Teachers after pleading guilty to “inappropriate electronic communications” with several female students at All Saints Catholic High School in Kanata.

The College released its decision last week, which outlines how, in late 2014, Ted Erland, a religion and science teacher at the school, chatted with two female students over Twitter. When one of the students unfollowed him on Instagram, Erland tweeted “please Jesus let this be nothing personal cuz [sic] my heart would be broken forever!” He then tried to set up a private meeting with one of the students, and told her “I’ve had the biggest crush on your best friend but I can’t say anything.”

What the decision also reveals, however, is that Erland received only 24 days of paid suspension before being transferred within the Ottawa Catholic School Board, where he has continued to work despite facing charges of professional misconduct.

That Erland was transferred despite facing charges that, though the College did not deem them to constitute sexual misconduct under the Ontario College of Teachers Act, were clearly sexual in nature, is not necessarily out of the ordinary.

According to OCT Disciplinary Committee documents, another OCSB teacher, François Regent Nault, was suspended for only three days without pay after touching and massaging students, and telling one girl he would “rip her neck off.”

Nault was allowed to return to the classroom, where he was once again accused of inappropriate behavior, and again suspended for ten days without pay. But yet again, he was returned to the classroom. It was only after he (among other things) taped a student to a chair in the hallway, threw a shoe and water bottle at one student, and taught his class that “girls from Quebec were easier to get than Canadian girls,” that he was ultimately fired by the OCSB.