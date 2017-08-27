Paramedics missed response time targets

The Ottawa Paramedic Service didn't meet legislated and council approved response time targets for its most critical patients last year.

Those patients are in life-threatening condition and have a mandated response time of eight minutes from when the first paramedic unit is notified of the call to when the paramedic resource arrives on scene.

According to the service's 2016 annual report, paramedics met the targeted time 73.2 per cent of the time.

This number falls below the council-approved standard of 75 per cent.

This is the second year in the row that the service didn't meet the standard, however it is an improvement since 2015 (72.5 per cent.)

In October 2016, council approved a plan to hire 24 full-time equivalent staff, and purchase five emergency response vehicles in 2017, as well as hire 14 full-time equivalent staff and purchase one emergency response vehicle in 2018, subject to council approval of the 2018 budget.

At the time, staff said these measures would improve response times.

The service has also implemented a number of other mitigation strategies, according to the annual report, including the off-load nurse pilot project -- which allows paramedics to transfer the care of a patient to the designated off-load nurse within the hospital’s emergency department. It also set up paramedic response units -- a vehicle staffed with a single Primary Care Paramedic and placed around the city to provide for a more rapid response -- among others.

"First quarter [2017] results indicate the investments made for new paramedics are having a positive impact as response time performance continues to improve," the report said.

However, it added that it is not yet clear how the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care’s required updates to the Transfer of Care and End of Shift policy will affect response times.