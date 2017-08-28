City to lift ban on snow plow driveway markers

The city is moving ahead to officially permit snowplow driveway markers to be used this winter.



The markers, which are used to identify driveways for the benefit of private snow-removal contractors, are technically illegal under City of Ottawa bylaws, though they’re widely used.

In recent years, the markers have been permitted as part of a pilot project, and have proven popular: as part of its consultations, the city found that only 3 per cent of people felt they should be banned entirely.

Critics of snowplow markers say that they are ugly, often break, and are at times used as an excuse for private contractors to advertise their companies. In response, the city has developed a number of guidelines around the size and placement of markers. They can be a maximum of 4 feet tall, for instance, and must be placed a minimum of 5 feet from the sidewalk.

Under proposed rules, each property could have up to two markers erected between Oct.20 and April 30.



The city is hoping to have the regulations passed in time to permit the use of markers by this winter.