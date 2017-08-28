‘I think Ottawa is coming into its own’: organizers declare Capital Pride a resounding success

Capital Pride’s organizers called this year’s incarnation of the annual festival a resounding success, and said that they saw over 100,000 guests and over 6,000 people marching in the parade.

“We feel really great,” said Tammy Dopson, chair of Capital Pride on Monday. “This is our third year as a festival organization […] it’s great to see that we can take an organization in the shadow of bankruptcy and attract, in its third year, high level officials who want to align themselves with our message in the capital.”

After her third year as chair of Capital Pride, Dopson said she is stepping down. She praised, however, the organization’s ability to come so far since picking up the pieces of the financially challenged organization just three years ago, while dealing with challenges like the issue of police uniforms this year, and the collective shock of the community following the Orlando shooting last year. Dopson’s successor has not yet been decided.

The future, she said, is bright for Capital Pride. “I think that Ottawa is coming into its own and realizing the importance of it,” she said. “I think because we’re a smaller city we think our voices aren’t heard as much as the larger urban centres, but I think Ottawa forgets how important it is in terms of messaging. I think that was very clear yesterday.”

Dopson defended the actions of Black Lives Matter activists, who interrupted the parade for approximately 15 minutes. “Did we have some sense that something might happen? Well, respectfully it’s a protest parade,” said Dopson. “I’m always amazed that people are so shocked that anyone would protest within a parade that began as a protest.”