"No Swim" advisories at Ottawa beaches way up in 2017

It's a wrap on beach season in Ottawa, after a summer filled with "no swim" advisories.

According to information provided by Ottawa Public Health, each of the cities beaches had more "no swim" days than in the previous four years.

Ottawa Public Health conducts daily testing of water quality at Ottawa's beaches throughout the swim season and issues "no swim" advisories if bacteria levels are over 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water tested for one day; or if bacteria levels are over 100 E. coli per 100 ml of water tested on two or more consecutive days.

A 24-hour now swim advisory may also be put in place at beaches after significant rainfall.

"When a no-swim advisory is in effect, people should not swim due to the risk of getting a skin, ear, throat or even gastro-intestinal illness," according to information on the Ottawa Public Health website.

The data shows that out of 72 possible swim days, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie River Beach had the highest number of no swim days this season, with 29 days (40.3 per cent of the time), and 27 days (37.5 per cent of the time) respectively.

The spring flooding also delayed the initial opening of Petrie River Beach by a week, meaning it was actually only open for swimming just over half the time (38 days or 52.7 per cent).

This summer's rainy weather was a major factor in beach closures.

According to Environment Canada, there has been 75.4 mm of rain so far this August, 249.8 mm of rain in July and 130 mm of rain in June.



No Swim Advisories by beach and year

Britannia Beach:

2017 - 10 days

2016 - 1 day

2015 - 7 days

2014 - 3 days

Mooney's Bay

2017 - 29 days

2016 - 13 days

2015 - 4 days

2014 - 10 days

Westboro

2017 - 19 days

2016 - 5 days

2015 - 7 days

2014 - 12 days

Petrie East Bay

2017 - 24 days (19 'no swim', 5 'not open')

2016 - 12 days

2015 - 5 days

2014 - 8 days

Petrie River

2017 - 34 days (27 'No swim', 7 'not open')

2016 - 17 days

2015 - 7 days