Opioid harm reduction measures coming to frosh week

As post-secondary students get ready to head back to school, Ottawa's universities and colleges are stepping up harm-reduction measures to ensure a safe frosh.



The University of Ottawa and Carleton University will both be hosting Ottawa Public Health (OPH) staff on campus during their respective welcome weeks as part of OPH's overdose prevention campaign, while Algonquin College's harm reduction program, called the Umbrella Project, is stepping up its activities both during orientation events and in residence.



Shannon Clarke, director of student affairs at Carleton, said OPH will be training the school's orientation leaders this week.



"They're going to be coming to campus this week to deliver that training on harm reduction specifically related to fentanyl," she said, adding that the school has already been working on harm reduction around alcohol use for years.



"For students, we're wanting to ensure that they know the risk, but also know about strategies to maintain their safety: surrounding themselves with friends they trust, knowing where to access Naloxone and knowing when and who to call for help."



Campus security officers at all three schools also have access to Naloxone nasal spray kits, each school confirmed.



Clarke said health and counselling staff at Carleton University have also been trained.

While both the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College have said residence staff have received training.



Algonquin College spokesperson Chris Lackner said the Umbrella Project is entering its third year at the school, and training has been provided to more than 400 staff and 150 student leaders so far.



"The Umbrella Project is moving its base in the residence building before the new academic year begins to maximize the opportunities to work with the residence staff and students in the coming academic year," he said, adding they will be present during move-in, and at the concert held at the end of the first day.



"All staff have been informed by email where Naloxone kits have been placed in the event of an emergency and offered overdose prevention/Naloxone training on a voluntary basis," he said.



Students have also received an e-mail with information about opioids, overdose prevention and Naloxone, he said, and the info is promoted on the college's social media channels.

