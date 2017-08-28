Ottawa school boards reviewing field trip policies

Ottawa’s school boards are reviewing their policies around canoe trips after the death of a Toronto student earlier this summer.

Jeremiah Perry, a 15-year-old student, was on a trip to Algonquin Park when he disappeared under the water during an evening swim.

Toronto District School Board officials later revealed that Perry had not passed a swim test that was supposed to be a requirement for the trip. It also revealed that almost half of the students on the trip had not passed the test.

The OPP is investigating the boy’s death and the provincial government was conducting a review.

Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said the province's review will look at school boards' compliance with their policies on outdoor education.

Mardi De Kemp, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB), said they have a policy in place and field trips involving water require the superintendent’s approval.

“The OCSB has a field trip and excursion policy that addresses the safety requirements for all excursions,” she said in an email.

She added in light of the tragedy and the provincial review they will be looking at those rules.

“Board staff will be reviewing our procedures related to the recording, sharing, and storage of swim test results.”

Sharlene Hunter, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, said that they also followed the current guidelines on trips and require swim tests for trips that take students on the water.