Phoenix numbers trending in wrong direction

Numbers from the embattled Phoenix pay system are continuing to trend in the wrong direction.



Public Services and Procurement Canada released numbers Monday on open cases, showing they had 237,000 transactions above and beyond the 80,000 cases they expect in a given month. That’s up from 228,000 cases at the end of July.

The government received another 80,000 cases in the last month, but processed about 71,000, adding to the backlog.

Despite the added number of cases, the government was increasing the number of cases that are dealt with in their targeted time frame, which rose from 35 per cent of cases to 49 per cent of cases but is still well short of the target of having 95 per cent of cases dealt within service standards.