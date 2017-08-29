Airport lobby group says government should help pay for runway extensions

The association representing Canadian airports says that if the government wants longer safety areas on runways, it should help pay for them.



As Metro first reported this week, Transport Canada has a proposal to update regulations around runway end safety areas (RESAs), which are buffer zones meant for planes that overshoot their landings.



The proposal would take the current requirement from 60 metres to 150 metres, half the length that the Transportation Safety Board has recommended after studying several accidents at Canadian airports.



Transport Minister Marc Garneau was unavailable on both Monday and Tuesday to respond to Metro’s initial story.

Daniel-Robert Gooch, president of the Canadian Airports Council, said some airports want the government to help if the tougher standards are introduced.

“As the financial impact to airports mandated to introduce a RESA could be significant, many airports believe the government of Canada should provide infrastructure funding to support such a requirement, as the U.S. government has done,” he said.

Gooch said the council believes Transport Canada is following international standards with its proposal.

“It is our understanding that Transport Canada will be regulating RESAs that meet the international standard, which is 150 metres.”