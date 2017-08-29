Councillor calling for vital services bylaw

Coun. Keith Egli believes Ottawa needs a single bylaw to address landlords who fail to provide vital services, including heat, water and gas.

"We do have the parts, the bits and pieces," he said, referring to the avenues of recourse available to tenants. But, he said, they can be hard for tenants to find: "I think if it's all under one roof, so to speak, it will make it easier for people to find their answer."

Currently, the landlords’ duty to provide vital services can be enforced in three ways:

1. Ontario's Residential Tenancies Act, which explicitly prohibits landlords from withholding vital services from dwellings and is enforced by the Landlord and Tenant Board

2. Ottawa's heat bylaw, which requires landlords to provide adequate heat and allows the city step in and do necessary repairs and then add the costs to the landlord’s property tax bill, if necessary

3. The property standards bylaw, which requires landlords to provide drinkable running water, hot water, and heat (including an adequate supply of fuel), among others.

Egli believes a single vital-services bylaw would be more effective. He has asked staff to do a scan of other cities that have such bylawas, to see what is possible.

He admitted that a full bylaw review will not be possible during this term.

Vital services bylaws exist in Toronto, Brampton, London, Hamilton and Windsor.

Egli said he was prompted to act after a group of residents in his Knoxdale-Merivale ward struggled with their landlord failing to pay utility bills. Even though utilities were included in the cost of their rent, they went weeks without gas and they faced the possibility of their hydro being turned off, because their landlord was behind on bills.