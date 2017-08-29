Ontario to invest extra $222 million in opioid fight

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced $222 million in additional provincial funding to fight the mounting overdose crisis in Ontario on Tuesday.

The money, which will be spread out over the next three years, will be allocated primarily to hiring more front-line workers, to increase addiction treatment in primary care, and to support health care providers with regards to pain management and opioid prescribing practices.

Of the $222 million, a further $70 million will be spent on long-term support for people with addictions, while $20 million will be spent on specialized support for Indigenous communities.

The announcement did not make clear, however, how much of that new money was earmarked to go towards supervised injection sites. A press release from the province did say, though, that the government is looking at expanding its naloxone distribution program and, in particular, looking at ways to distribute more nasal kits (as opposed to the far more common syringe kits carried by most pharmacies.)

The announcement came a day after over 700 health care professionals in Ontario had called on Premier Kathleen Wynne to declare a public health emergency, not only for the extra funding it would free up, but because it would permit harm reduction workers and front-line health care providers to develop “safe, effective, and equitable” responses to the overdose crisis.



But Hoskins stopped short of the emergency declaration on Tuesday, arguing that such a measure is more appropriate for “finite” problems.

“All of us here today know that the opioid crisis is not finite,” said Hoskins. “It is not short term. It has been for some time, and is continuing to, affect our communities. I’ve been clear for the past, more than a year, that what we’ve been dealing with is a public health crisis.”

Hoskins did restate the government’s commitment to tackling the crisis.

“We all know that this public health crisis is going to continue to require long-term government response,” said Hoskins. “That’s what those fighting addiction and their loved ones deserves.”

New data from the Ontario Coroner’s Office shows just how much the crisis is worsening: 865 people died in Ontario in 2016 because of overdoses, a 19 per cent increase over 2015.