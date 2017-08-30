City seeks more active role in financing Stage 2 LRT

The report details further information about the plans to opt for 2.5 km of rail (rather than bus rapid transit) between Moodie’s Bay and Bayshore stations in Kanata and the extension of the Trillium line further south to Limebank Road, as well as outlining a revised approach to financing the $3.6-billion project.



City manager Steve Kanellakos, in a memo sent to members of council, noted that the report focuses on three areas: the continued design work being done to shore up the extent of Stage 2 LRT projects, long-term debt-cost avoidance, and minor changes to the project governance.

Staff say that the extension of the LRT to Moodie Station will save approximately 200,000 bus trips between the two stations every year, as well as save the city an average of $675,000 on feeder bus costs throughout in the system every year.



The city is also altering its approach to financing the $3.6-billion project, moving into the role of direct lender to the Rideau Transit Group to avoid incurring over $134 million in increased interest charges that would have been incurred under the current financing agreement.