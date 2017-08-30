‘I don’t think we’re going to have a big bottleneck’: City outlines fall construction plans

City officials provided an update on major city construction projects on Wednesday, noting that while it will “continue to be an extremely busy fall and winter,” the impact on traffic in the core will be relatively minor.



“I don’t think we’re going to have a big bottleneck in the city this year,” said Greg Kent, manager of Traffic Services.



Notably, a number of the street closures in the downtown core will begin to clear up as construction work on the Confederation line nears completion.



Staff provided an update on the status of a number of projects along the 12.5-km LRT line, noting that as of mid-February, the tunnel excavation was complete and, in terms of construction, “a significant amount of progress has been made on the tunnel in the past couple months.”



Staff also said that construction on the Rideau Canal bridge at Fifth and Clegg will begin in September, with work scheduled to take approximately two years.