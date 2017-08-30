Wild weather punches $10.7-million hole in city budget

The impact of climate change and the extreme weather patterns that Ottawa has experienced over the course of 2017 has taken a toll on the city’s budget.

The city is forecast to run a $10.7-million deficit in 2017, according to a report issued Tuesday to the finance and cconomic development committee.

Much of that deficit is related to costs the city has incurred as a result of wild weather.

The city notes that the $7.7-million rate-supported deficit can primarily be attributed to “lower water and sewer surcharge revenues as a result of wetter spring and summer weather.” (In other words, when it rains as much as it has this summer, residents don’t usually feel the need to water your lawn or fill the pool.)

Part of the deficit comes from $11.7-million shortfall related to damage to roads as a result of a harsh winter, itself a portion of the extra $14 million that the City figures will need to be spent on road maintenance this year. The report notes that this cost was 12 per cent higher than the 5-year average.