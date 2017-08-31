Air Transat crew testimony contradicts passenger accounts

The pilots and flight directors of both Air Transat planes delayed for hours on the Ottawa airport tarmac last month told a public hearing Thursday they received no requests from passengers who wanted to get off.



This testimony contradicts passengers, who testified Wednesday that they had either asked themselves to get off or had seen other passengers ask to get off.



The Canadian Transportation Agency held public hearings Wednesday and Thursday into the delay of two Air Transat flights on July 31: TSC507 (Rome to Montreal) and TSC157 (Brussels to Montreal), which spent 4 hours 47 minutes and 5 hours 51 minutes on the tarmac in Ottawa, respectively.



The Transat crew’s seemed to contradict written statements, prepared ahead of time by Igor Mazalica, fight director on the delayed plane that had arrived from Brussels, said several passengers asked to leave the aircraft and that the situation reached was tantamount to a “riot.”



Mazalica’s testimony regarding the temperature in the plane’s cabin also seemed to contract passengers and his own written statements. He testified that the onboard temperature was comfortable, while written statements indicate the thermometer in the cabin read 31 C.



When asked about this discrepancy and whether he believed the passengers’ testimony, Christophe Hennebelle, vice president of human resources and corporate affairs Air Transat, answered that he would not say passengers were lying.



“It’s not that I do not believe them,” he said. “I was not there.”



He reiterated that the airline extended its “sincerest apologies” to its passengers.



The CTA is investigating whether Air Transat violated requirements that airlines let passengers deplane during delays longer than 90 minutes and that food and drink be made available.



The pilots of both flights testified that, during the multi-hour ordeal, they were repeatedly told the wait to refuel would only be 30 minutes more.



One of the pilots, Yves Saint-Laurent, said he would have made different decisions had he known the delay would last more than three hours. Nonetheless, he said, most passengers expressed their gratitude to him after they arrived in Montreal.



“The next day, I saw what I would call the media circus,” Saint-Laurent told the hearing.

“I was shocked, surprised because I would say that most of the passengers who left the aircraft in Montreal that night said, 'Thank you.”'



Earlier in the day, representatives from First Air, who managed Air Transat’s ground services, testified that the pilots did not tell ground crews that they were low on fuel until the situation was critical.



“The one aircraft that did run out of fuel … he never told me he needed fuel. He did tell me there was a dog in the pit that needed water though,” Owen Prosser, First Air’s ramp-services co-ordinator testified.



Prosser also testified that ground crew received no fuelling priority order from Air Transat’s operations control centre in Montreal.



In his closing statements, CTA CEO Scott Streiner said all evidence will be reviewed and a decision will be rendered in due course.