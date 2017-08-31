City won’t enter agreement with neighbouring municipalities’ paramedics, say staff

The city will not be entering any agreements with neighbouring counties that would limit when their paramedics can be called downtown.



“We are not going to enter that agreement, particularly now that the data is showing that it’s a bit of a red herring, and that we’re doing 90 per cent of the calls (in Ottawa),” said Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency and protective services, speaking to the Community and Protective Services Committee on Thursday.



Neighbouring municipalities, including Renfrew, have raised concerns that provincial rules requiring that the closest ambulance respond to a life-threatening call often caused their ambulances to get stuck in the downtown core after transporting rural patients who need special care to the more heavily equipped downtown teaching hospitals.



Ottawa’s new paramedic chief, Myles Cassidy, had said that he had the authority, without council approval, to make a draft agreement with neighbouring municipalities, limiting the city’s use of rural ambulances. Renfrew’s town council subsequently approved the agreement.



But now city staff have dismissed the deal out of hand, with Di Monte intimating that other municipalities may have been trying to pressure Ottawa into the deal.



“I don’t know if it’s gamesmanship,” said Di Monte, “but the concept of seamlessness is working.”

“I didn’t know about it, I was very surprised to hear it,” said Coun. Diane Deans about the deal, chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee. “What I’d heard was a story, I think on the CBC, that Ottawa had agreed to not have neighbouring municipalities responding to each other’s calls unless it was a cardiac arrest. And I don’t agree with that.… It shouldn’t matter what site of the municipality you’re on.”



In a bid to mitigate the concerns of regions further from the core, Ottawa is hiring more paramedics that staff hope will “plug the hole” downtown and free up resources for areas farther away.



The city has hired 12 paramedics in August and will hire 12 in September and 14 more in 2018.

