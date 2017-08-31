Five things to do in Ottawa this Labour Day long weekend

We hate to even say it, but it’s starting to look like a lot like fall. So here are five things you can do this long weekend to pay final tribute to rainy, exasperating, all-too-brief and intermittently transcendently amazing summer of 2017.



Take to the skies

All weekend



It’s obviously better if you head over Parc de la Baie in Gatineau to see Hot Air Balloon Festival up close, but you will be able to see the flying balloons all over the region.



In addition to the balloons taking to the skies each day, there will be plenty of other things to at the festival site including nightly entertainment.



Party chez Mackenzie King

All weekend

The former home of Canada’s longest-serving prime minister will be full of events this weekend. King’s Estate in Gatineau Park, which he gave to the country upon his death, will have horse-drawn carriage rides and games from King’s time.There will also be a chocolate tasting.

EDM and chill

Sunday