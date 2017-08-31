Five things to do in Ottawa this Labour Day long weekend
This is it, Ottawa: the last weekend of the up-and-down summer of 2017. Make sure you enjoy it.
We hate to even say it, but it’s starting to look like a lot like fall. So here are five things you can do this long weekend to pay final tribute to rainy, exasperating, all-too-brief and intermittently transcendently amazing summer of 2017.
Take to the skies
All weekend
It’s obviously better if you head over Parc de la Baie in Gatineau to see Hot Air Balloon Festival up close, but you will be able to see the flying balloons all over the region.
In addition to the balloons taking to the skies each day, there will be plenty of other things to at the festival site including nightly entertainment.
Party chez Mackenzie King
All weekend
The former home of Canada’s longest-serving prime minister will be full of events this weekend. King’s Estate in Gatineau Park, which he gave to the country upon his death, will have horse-drawn carriage rides and games from King’s time.There will also be a chocolate tasting.
EDM and chill
Sunday
BlasterJaxx, Zomboy, Ghastly and Domeno are just some of the highlights on the bill of the Riverside Festival at the Canadian History Museum Sunday night. Tickets were almost sold out as of Thursday evening, so act quickly.
No days like Bikedays
Sunday
It’s your last chance to race along a car-free Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway as part of the NCC’s Sunday Bikedays. The popular event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
#FarmLife
Saturday and Sunday
If you’re looking for a more rustic weekend, the Cumberland Heritage and Village Museum is hosting its Fall into Harvest event this weekend. Anyone headed out there will be able to watch harvest demonstrations and make apple treats — delicious, delicious apple treats.