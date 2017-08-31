Gatineau marijuana firm attracts former B.C. health minister

A former British Columbia health minister is joining the team at Gatineau’s growing marijuana grow-op business Hydropothecary.



Terry Lake, held the post from 2013 to 2017, has joined the company as vice-president of corporate social responsibility.



He said he believes the legalization of marijuana is a major step forward and one he’s happy to help shepherd.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to be at the forefront of the largest public-policy shift we have seen in Canada in decades.”



He said he’s impressed by the commitment at Hydropothecary to patients and future consumers and that, going forward, the company has to keep up that approach.