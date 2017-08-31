Supervised injection site gets tech boost

The planned supervised injection site at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre will include world-class drug-testing technology.



With funding from the Canadian Institute of Health Research, the program will be able to operate a mass spectrometry machine, which can determine the chemical makeup of users’ drugs, Lynne Leonard of the Ontario HIV Treatment Network announced Thursday.



Drug-testing services are themselves rare, and it is even rarer for harm-reduction organizations to offer testing that is as technically advanced as mass spectrometry. The system at Sandy Hill will be the first of its kind in Ontario.



Typically, drug-testing services like the TRIP! Project in Toronto rely on what is called reagent testing, which involves mixing drugs with a solution that can identify substances based on the colours produced by chemical reactions.



At the moment, the hope is that the service will be ready to go once the supervised injection site at the SHCHC gets the green light from the feds to start offering services.



Leonard made the announcement at a demonstration in front of city hall on Thursday morning, in which harm-reduction advocates and drug users gathered to protest the inaction on the part of various levels of government, and to remember the people who have died of overdoses in recent months.



Mayor Jim Watson had issued a declaration marking International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st, but was not in attendance.



After one harm-reduction worker said that Watson “should be ashamed of himself” for not attending, deputy mayor Bob Monette spoke briefly to say that he “completely disagreed” with comments about the mayor. He returned immediately to his office after reading out a mayoral declaration.



Attendees hammered home the point at the rally that government inaction on opioids costs lives. “We do not have an opioid crisis in Canada,” said SHCHC’s Rob Boyd. “We have an opioid-drug-policy crisis in Canada.”

