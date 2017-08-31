Teen to serve three more months for Nazi graffiti

The teen who spray-painted swastikas and Nazi slurs on several religious buildings in Ottawa this past November will serve three more months in the custody of the youth justice system.

The teen, who cannot be named because he was under 18 at the time of the offences, was sentenced to one year in custody, but will have his sentence reduced for time already served.

In addition, the teen will be required to write three 500-word essays about prominent members of Canada’s Muslim, Jewish, and Black communities, that he will then have to share with the faith communities.