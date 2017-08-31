Vital services bylaw kicked to next term of council
With a backlog of issues to deal with, councillors decided there was no time in the current session for the measure.
There is no sign of a vital services bylaw being enacted any time soon.
The city won’t be able to complete the process before the end of this term of council and they aren’t able to dictate the actions of future councils.
Coun. Keith Egli had been pushing for a single bylaw that would allow the city to deal with delinquent landlords, similar to bylaws that exist in other municipalities like London, Toronto and Hamilton.
In lieu of a bylaw, however, Roger Chapman, head of bylaw services, said that his department is creating an online hub to help tenants understand their rights, which he hopes will launch by early next year.