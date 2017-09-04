City moves to OK approvals for new casino

The city is moving another step closer towards the opening of a new casino—a plan that has been over five years in the making—at the Rideau Carleton Raceway in southern Ottawa, as the site prepares to hand over control to Hard Rock Casinos next month.

In a report that will go before the Finance and Economic Development Committee on September 5, staff recommended that the city move forward with the approval process necessary to open 21 gaming tables at the Raceway.

Though the site has been in operation since 1998, it has only had slot machines. The handover to Hard Rock, and the introduction of gaming tables (blackjack, roulette, etc.) requires the city to solicit public consultation as well as pass a number of regulatory approvals.

Hard Rock says they are planning a $320 million renovation of the site in the future.