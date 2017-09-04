City staff propose three-year moratorium on permit process for flood-damaged homes

In response to the damages sustained during heavy flooding this May, the city is proposing that citizens be given a three-year window to rebuild their properties with greater flood-proofing measures, free of the requirement for some permits.

In July, city council directed staff to develop a policy response that would incentivize people rebuilding or repairing their homes to do so in keeping with the flood-proofing standards of conservation authorities.



In response, staff have developed a temporary zoning category that will allow residents to rebuild or repair without having to go through the permitting process normally required for major alterations.



The new zoning section will not be permanent, however: assuming it passes at city council on September 13, residents will have until September 13, 2020, to take advantage of the special ispensation.



Financially, the proposal stands to save homeowners approximately $150, says a staff report.

Approximately 275 homes were damaged in this spring’s flooding, said general manager Stephen Willis in July. He noted then that while the city had, on an interim basis, lifted the fees for applications (until a more substantial policy could be put in place) that few homeowners were ready to start construction, with most still dealing with insurance companies.



The bulk of the properties that will be covered under the temporary zoning category are located just west of Constance Bay in Woodlawn, where heavy rains caused widespread flooding this spring.



The zoning amendment will go before the agriculture and rural affairs committee this week, and will work its way through committee before going to council on Sept. 13.

