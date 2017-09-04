Longer parking hours, bike box protection proposed in bylaw overhaul

As part of a large-scale update to its traffic and parking bylaws, the city is planning on doing away with the so-called three-hour rule that governs weekend parking on unsigned streets.

Last month, the city asked residents to weigh in on the proposed change to the rule, which will see the three-hour parking maximum on unsigned roads bumped up to six hours between 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Monday.

The verdict is in: down with the three-hour rule.

Over 72 per cent of the nearly 2,000 respondents supported getting rid of the rule. Add there is support to take the change even further: residents were given the opportunity to submit comments, with the most popular response being that the city ought to expand the new six-hour rule to weekdays as well.

The demise of the three-hour rule on weekends is part of a larger effort to update traffic bylaws. Also Included in the proposed bylaw are changes addressing concerns about accessibility.

Road hockey, which had previously been made legal by a specific amendment by council, finally gets its due, and is protected in the updated bylaw. (Other sports, like soccer and football, are still forbidden on city streets, though.)

Similarly, a rule that set a 45-second stopping maximum for taxis dropping off passengers is being done away with. Cabs will now be allowed to stop for as long as it takes to load and unload passengers.

Bike boxes — those green squares where cyclists are permitted to wait while turning — are also being written into the new bylaw, so that it will be a specific offence for motorists to impede a cyclist’s right of way while using cycling infrastructure.

