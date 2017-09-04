OC Transpo route changes now in effect
New service standards begin as students head back to class.
Along with fall leaves and kids headed back to school, OC Transpo is bringing service back up to normal levels and changing routes.
The service introduced changes on Sunday. The first step is increasing service that was reduced during the slower summer months.
A handful of numbered routes are also changing, starting with the 8, which is now the 44. The 116 has become the 96, and the 132 is now the 32.
The Route 137 is now the 37, and the 186 is now the 176.
OC Transpo is also merging two routes, the 114 and the 298, into the new Route 40.