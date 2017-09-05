Consent front and centre during frosh week

As post-secondary students across the province head back to school this week, more conversations will be happening about consent and sexual violence.



This September marks the first back-to-school season when every post-secondary institution in Ontario is required by law to have a sexual violence policy in place that outlines how they will address sexual violence involving students, including, sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking, indecent exposure, voyeurism and sexual exploitation, among others, and how they will respond.



Julie Lalonde, the Ottawa-based project manager of Draw the Line — a campaign that challenges common myths about sexual violence and equips bystanders with information on how to intervene safely and effectively — said while the campaign as been around since 2012, they have received more requests this year to make campus presentations or provide resources since the legislation took effect.



On Tuesday afternoon, she was on her way to Oshawa to conduct a workshop for first-year students at the Trent University campus there Wednesday.



"The goal is to really lay down a foundation of what's expected of them in terms of bystander intervention," she said, explaining the workshop begins by going over what is consent and what constitutes sexual assault in Canada, and how to handle disclosure, then gives participants a number of scenarios to work through. "We're really giving people concrete tools like you see your friend, she's hammered, she leaves the bar, you don't know who she's leaving with — what do you do?"



Draw the Line has partnered with a number of other organizations including the White Ribbon Campaign, Egale, and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation to develop scenarios that address a number of issues including violence against trans women and Indigenous women.



"We have over 30 different scenarios now that ask people to sort of think about their role in ending sexual violence," she said.



Among the scenarios: "Your wasted friend staggers out of the bar with some guy. Do you stay and keep dancing?" and "Frosh leaders start a chant: "No means try harder!" Do you sing along?"



Lalonde said she would like to see all first-year students in Ontario participating in similar workshops that don't just say there's a problem, but equip students with skills to deal with it.

"I know what to look for. I know what to do. I know who to talk to," she said.

