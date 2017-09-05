Hard Rock Casino moves forward, with councillors calling for health consideration

The city provided another rubber stamp ahead of the handoff of the Rideau Carelton Raceway to Hard Rock Casinos, but some councillors are working to keep the question of public health front and centre as the city works with Hard Rock.

Though Tuesday’s committee meeting was, formally speaking, only about receiving a report and providing technical approval to allow Hard Rock to take operational control at RCR, councillors Keith Egli and Diane Deans both took the opportunity to highlight that gambling is a public health concern.

“For most people, [gambling] is fine. It’s a form of entertainment, it’s a night out,” said Egli after the committee meeting. “But there are people in the community who can’t deal with it. It’s an addiction, it’s invasive in their lives, and those are the people that I’m worried about.”

Coun. Deans said that as Hard Rock takes control, the city is in a position to right what she sees as wrongs committed in a previous term of council.

In 2013, when a previous committee voted to expand gaming at the RCR, they did so without a report from Ottawa Public Health about the impact that increased gaming would have on health outcomes. That report was eventually produced on short notice, but was then only circulated to council members, as opposed to being considered as part of committee proceedings.

“I think it was a poor decision making process,” said Deans, of the 2013 vote. “I believe in evidence-based decision making, and that council should have all the information.”

In their 2013 report, Ottawa Public Health said that “a coordinated, locally-focused approach to prevent gambling-related harms is needed in Ottawa,” and had asked that 6.5 per cent of the expected $5.3 million in revenues that the city will receive be allocated to OPH.

Hard Rock Casinos has publicly committed to meet with OPH and open dialogue about how to ensure that gaming is expanded in Ottawa in a way that is sensitive to public health concerns. Donna Casey from OPH noted that those meetings have yet to be confirmed, but that “OPH staff welcome a meeting with staff from Hard Rock Casino Ottawa to discuss reducing harms from gambling in our community.“