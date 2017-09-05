Labour ministry and LRT contractor disagree over 14 safety-related work orders

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour says 14 orders that it issued against the contractor building the city’s new LRT system in April and March remain outstanding, but the company insists they have done all the work.



Through access to information, Metro received 470 orders issued by inspectors on the project between Jan. 1, 2013, and April of this year.



According to Janet Deline of the Ministry of Labour, 14 of those orders dating from March and April of this year have still not been addressed.

Rideau Transit Group declined an interview on the issue, but said they had addressed the problems.



“These orders have all been complied with,” the company said in an email.

When an order is issued, a company usually has a set time frame within which to comply and provide a written response to the ministry.

The majority of the issues the ministry identified that were outstanding had to do with lighting that the inspector deemed inadequate in several sections of the tunnel project.

There was also a complaint about the lack of a functioning phone system underground and a concern from an inspector about the need for signallers to direct trucks and heavy equipment.



Sean McKenny, president of the Ottawa and district labour council, said that, given there’s no cell service underground, the project’s phone system has been a concern for some time.

“From where someone could be in the tunnel to get out of the tunnel could be 10 minutes,” he said. “I know there was a push to get an phone system to deal with those kinds of emergencies.”

McKenny said he’s also heard concerns from workers about lighting in places in the tunnel.

He said it’s concerning to him that some of these orders aren’t being addressed.

In an email, Deline outlined that orders that aren’t addressed can be dealt with a number of ways from ticketed offences to more serious charges.