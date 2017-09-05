LGBTory seeking a more diverse Conservative party

A group of LGBT Conservatives is preparing to put money and support behind getting more of their own running under the party’s banner.

The group LGBTory, which formed in 2015, will announce plans for a candidates’ fund later this month meant to help LGBT people make the leap to become provincial or federal conservative candidates.



Rick Hall, the group’s vice-president, said they’re taking the lead from a U.K. group that had a similar setup.

“Three of the folks they supported were actually elected to Westminster, the national house of commons,” he said.

Hall said there are challenges for anyone running for office and they hope that knowing people are willing to help will encourage more LGBT candidates to run.

“We’re hoping LGBTQ folks will step forward if we make it known that we’re here and we’re here to offer support,” he said.

He said many of the people in the group have experience in politics and can help advise on issues as well as fundraise.



The Conservative party in 2016 dropped a policy plank that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. Hall said while that change wasn’t unanimously endorsed, it had about 70 per cent support at the convention: “It’s exactly the same level of support as the general Canadian population.”

Hall said LGBT Canadians come from all over the political spectrum and it’s important that Canadian politics represents that diversity.

“We don’t always define ourselves just in terms of our sexuality. We’re well rounded people just like other Canadians.”



Hall said working with riding association he hasn’t seen any hostility to an LGBT candidate under the Conservative banner. He said generally Canadian politics should be more diverse, including more representation from the LGBT community.