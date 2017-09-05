Moodie LRT station remains unchanged despite pushback

The city’s finance committee received an update on Tuesday regarding the plan to extend the Confederation LRT line to Moodie Drive and heard from residents who continue to push back against early plans for where the station will be located.



Several residents from the Crystal Beach Lakeview Community Association (CBLCA) spoke out against the proposed LRT station, which the city is currently proposing be located just east of Moodie Drive, raising concerns about the ecological impact that the station would have on that side of the road.



“Thus far, we have not seen signs of your commitment to protected environmental corridors,” said Ian McConnachie, chair of the CBLCA transportation committee. Their association was asking that receipt of the report be delayed until an environmental assessment could be done, weighing the merits of moving the station to the other side of Moodie Drive.



Residents are concerned that the station will result in a loss of ecologically valuable land. “This is a cherished part of our community,” said Coun. Mark Taylor. “It’s really where civilization starts to meet wilderness.”



Mayor Jim Watson said that they aren’t planning on moving the station further away from the community, which might deter people from taking transit. “I think anyone who is doing any transportation planning recognizes the closer you have the station to the people, the greater use its going to get,” he said. “That’s just common sense.”



“This will encourage more people to take transit. If you offer more stops, more stations closer to where people live — that’s the whole point of transit.”



Watson also pointed out that concessions had already been made regarding a storage and maintenance facility on the site. The city is going to be spending $10 to $15 million more to tuck a storage facility in a narrow corridor between the westbound 417 and Corkstown Road, largely to address resident concerns that the storage facility would be too close to the community.

