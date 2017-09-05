News / Ottawa

Ottawa police search for suspect in sexual assault

Police say man approached a woman in her apartment building and sexually assaulted her

Ottawa Police are searching for this man in connection with a sexual assault that happened early on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

Handout / Ottawa Police Services

Ottawa police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment building early Saturday morning.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section said the assault happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Riverside Drive, near Smyth Road, when a man approached a woman in her apartment building and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as black, 20- to 30-years-old, 5-foot-10 inches to 6-feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm) with a thin build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with a zipper, blue, ripped jeans rolled at the bottom and black shoes.

Investigators would like to hear from any witnesses or from anyone who can identify the man in the photos, either at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

