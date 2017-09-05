Ottawa police search for suspect in sexual assault

Ottawa police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment building early Saturday morning.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section said the assault happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Riverside Drive, near Smyth Road, when a man approached a woman in her apartment building and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as black, 20- to 30-years-old, 5-foot-10 inches to 6-feet tall (178 cm to 183 cm) with a thin build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, creamy white sweater with a zipper, blue, ripped jeans rolled at the bottom and black shoes.