Para Transpo booking line temporarily down Tuesday

The Para Transpo booking phone lines experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning.

A message sent out through the OC Transpo Twitter feed advised customers to use the cancellation line to make bookings.

Pat Scrimgroeur, director of transit customer systems and planning, said the issue was resolved shortly after 11 a.m.

"As a result, there was a slight delay for cusotmers who were booking their trips for September 6," he said in a written statement.

Para Transpo customers must use the booking line to reserve trips one day ahead.

The line experienced a series of outages due to technical difficulties earlier this year, including an outage in May that lasted for several days because of a server error.