Trump's immigration move could send more people to Canada's borders

U.S. President Donald Trump’s intention to end a popular Obama-era immigration program could lead to another wave of people at Canada’s borders, according to immigration lawyers.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows undocumented immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children to obtain work permits, would be cancelled.



He gave Congress six months to come up with a new program.



The program currently benefits an estimated 800,000 people, who are known as Dreamers, in reference to the DREAM Act, which was first proposed, in 2001, to address the quandary presented by undocumented immigrants' children but has not been passed.

All would face deportation if DACA's measures aren't renewed via legislation.

Betsy Kane, an Ottawa immigration lawyer, said many of these young people could and should apply to immigrate legally to Canada, but others may illegally cross the border.

“There are going to be people in that cohort who have fears of returning to their country of citizenship and we will see a group of people making refugee or asylum claims,” she said.

Julie Taub, another Ottawa immigration lawyer, said the potential arrivals will overtax an already burdened system. She said the government has options to stop the illegal crossing and should use them.

“They could and should send CBSA agents to the border,” she said. “They do have the authority to say, ‘You can’t enter the country illegally’ and send them back.”

She also said Trump’s move is likely not going to stand up in court.

“He’s going to have to reverse his own position,” she said. “In fact, I think he will be told that by his own lawyers.”



Hursh Jaswal, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, said the government was prepared to deal with increased demand.

“We won’t speculate on any possible future trends, but we are taking a whole-of-government approach to maintain the integrity of Canada’s immigration system,” Jaswal said.

Jaswal added that simply losing status in one country doesn’t give someone refugee status.