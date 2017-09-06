City ranks LRT stations by walkability

When the Confederation LRT line opens next year, Ottawa will have 17 functioning rail stations, but the walkability of those stations will vary widely.

As part of its 2016 Annual Development report, which was released on Wednesday, the city included walkability ratings of each LRT station. On the whole, the rankings were good: the average score was 71.2, or "very walkable," according to Walk Score, the service that facilitated that ratings.

Some scores, though, may raise some eyebrows. Two of the stations on the new line — Trembley and Pimisi — currently score in the low 20s, or “car dependent.”

That isn’t a bad thing, necessarily. Pimisi Station, which fares the worst of all the downtown stations, is located near LeBreton Flats, the futre home of the new central library and, potentially, a new hockey arena.

The idea underlying this is that transit stations, even if not highly walkable from the get-go, will attract more people and businesses to the surrounding area. (The technical name for this, "transit-oriented development," is something you hear a lot at City Hall.)

For stations like Pimisi, the hope is that a station in a place that is not close to everyday amenities will attract development over time.

For other stations, connectivity linkages within a larger system are the goal. The lowest-scoring station in the rail network is Trembley — a dismal 24 — but it’s an important station in that it provides a link to the downtown Via station.