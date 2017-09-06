Laura Sewell, assistant country director for CARE Haiti, spoke with Metro Wednesday.

“Some of the places there have really poor road access, even in normal times, so it’s going to be particularly challenging to meet the needs of those populations after the hurricane.”



The northern part of the country has a population of about two million and is also a part of the country with a lot of industry, she said.



Sewell, an Ottawa native, manages CARES programming in Haiti, including food security, education and child protection. She said CARE spent the day Wednesday preparing for the potential disaster, by gathering items like tarps and water-purification tablets and sending out advisories instructing residents to put important documents in plastic bags and not walk through high water.



“This period before is a bit nerve-racking, to be honest, because we’re basically just waiting,” she said.



It’s been less than a year since Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti last October, leading to the deaths of more than 550 people.



Sewell, who has been in Haiti for about a year and a half, said the preparations for Hurricane Irma seemed to have gone slower than the preparations ahead of Matthew. But she attributed it to the fact that Irma's path has been hard to track.



Once the hurricane is over, Sewell said, CARE teams will begin conducting needs assessments in the areas they’re stationed in.



“So what are the impacts looking like? Are the houses destroyed? Are the roofs blown off? Are the crops destroyed? Is the rood open?” she said. “We can start collecting information and that will let us know what kind of activities we should take right as soon as the response starts and as well on-going over the longer term.”



In the meantime, they are encouraging everyone to stay inside on Thursday.



“I think that having another hurricane, especially one that threatens to be like seriously worse than Hurricane Matthew, is something that will be hard for Haiti to handle and definitely we’re going to need as much support as possible to be able to respond quickly,” she said.