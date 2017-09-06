School site gets fenced in

Neighbours say an eight-foot plywood fence around the site is not what they were hoping for when it comes to improvements at the former Grant Alternative school site.



The school, which closed in 2007, has sat vacant since as plans to turn it into a Francophone community hub stalled. The two buildings on the site have been vandalized and broken into.



The Francophone school board has become a more active partner in the project and promised weeks ago to move ahead. local Coun. Mark Taylor said he was confident work would begin soon and the smaller annex building would be demolished.

On Wednesday, the plywood fence was being erected around the property.



Resident Barry Dickman said that was not the improvement he was looking for when he raised concerns about the project in August.

“If we thought that section was an eyesore before, wait until you take a look at it now,” he said. “It’s a very ugly plywood fence and when the graffiti starts, it’s really going to drag that neighbourhood down.”

A city official also confirmed that a demolition permit had not yet been issued for the annex building.

“Discussions are ongoing regarding the demolition of the abandoned building on the site,” said Peter Radke, manager, realty initiatives and development, in an email.



Taylor was unavailable Wednesday, but his staff said he still expected the annex building to come down and the project to move forward.



Dickman said it’s time for the city to take the property back, remove the heritage designation and put it on the open market for redevelopment.