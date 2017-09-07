5 Things to do in Ottawa this weekend, Sept. 8-10

World's Largest Scavenger Hunt (Sunday)

Do you watch those race/expedition TV shows and think you could do a better job solving the clues? Well here's your chance to participate in an attempt to break the Guiness World Record for the World's Largest Scavenger Hunt right here in Ottawa. The event will see teams of four rushing through downtown Sunday morning as they try to find objects, complete puzzles and answer questions to rack up points. The event is already sold out, but you can join the waiting list on the Escape Manor website.

Kontinuum (All Weekend)

If you haven't already checked out the underground sound and light show at the future LRT Lyon Station, this is your last weekend to see it. Kontinuum ends on Sept. 14. The show was co-created by Ottawa 2017 and Montreal-based Moment Factory. One of the highlights is getting your very own hologram photo of yourself. Tickets are available for free online, or you could simply show up, as walk-ins are accommodated. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but will have special opening hours on Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight.

PorchFest: Hintonburg Edition (Saturday)

Imagine having the next big thing performing a free concert on your porch. Ottawa Porchfest is a unique free community arts festival that allows local artists to entertain residents on volunteered porches and businesses around the neighbourhood. Musicians play in an acoustic/unplugged manner. Multiple acts are playing simultaneously throughout the day.

Waterdance (Encore Performance) (Saturday)

Back by popular demand, Waterdance will be taking over many of the city's splash pads on Saturday. The show, which is presented by The School of Dance, with the support of Ottawa 2017, will see dancers perform unique choreographies in a range of genres: contemporary, hip hop, African dance and jazz and invite the public to join in.

Populace (Saturday)