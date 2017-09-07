Firefighters compete for bragging rights

Firefighters from across the country are attempting to show they’re the best at what they do at a national competition in Ottawa this week.

The FireFit national competition is taking place at the Air and Space Museum, with participants from across the country. The event sees firefighters race up a five-story tower, in full protective gear, with 45 pounds of extra weight and then complete a host of other challenges.

“It’s a skills competition for firefighters in full-protective gear,” said Denis Charbonneau, event chair and Ottawa Fire Service member.

Competitors also have to carry a 175-pound dummy over a large distance, use a fire hose and use a sledge hammer on a machine that simulates breaking down a door.

Charbonneau said the skills firefighters have to compete come close to simulating what it firefighters actually face.

“It’s pretty close because your adrenaline is going and your brain is telling you to stop, but you know you have to finish.”



Winners at the event, which continues Friday and Saturday, will be crowned national champions. Charbonneau said the whole contest is about personal pride.