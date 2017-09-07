Ottawa plans to chase new Amazon headquarters

Ottawa will pitch to tech giant Amazon that this city is a prime location for their proposed second headquarters, a complex that would bring billions in investment and up to 50,000 jobs.



The company announced Thursday that it’s looking for a city that could host another major headquarters complex on top of their existing home in Seattle.

Blair Patacairk, managing director of Investment and Trade with Invest Ottawa, said it’s a phenomenal opportunity for any city.

“You don’t see these very often — these are whales and big deals,” he said. “I have been in this business almost 25 years and it’s the first time I have seen something at that level.”

In the company’s request for proposal posted online, they estimate 233,000 hotel nights that are attributable to the company’s operations in Seattle, 53,000 indirect jobs and $38 billion in indirect investments.



It wants a city that can provide 500,000 square feet of office space to start growing to eight million square feet of space over the next 10 years.

Patacairk said the good news is that Ottawa is well placed to deliver what the company wants.

“There’s a handful of places that this could happen and I would hazard a guess Ottawa is at the top of that list,” he said.

He said the city’s tech sector, educational institutions, low costs of living and quality of life will all be major benefits for the city.

Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement he’s asked the city’s economic development department to work with Invest Ottawa on the idea.



The mayor said he believe the city is a perfect fit.