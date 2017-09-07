Two women killed in crash in rural south Ottawa
Third victim transported to hospital by air ambulance in crash near Metcalfe.
Two women are dead and a man was airlifted to hospital following a horrific crash in south Ottawa Thursday morning.
Police were called around 7 a.m. reporting the crash at Dalmey Road and Swale Road in Metcalfe. The collision between a car and SUV left two women, one in her 40’s the other in her 60’s dead.
Firefighters had to extricate the man from the vehicle and he was transported to hospital by air ambulance.
More to come …