Bike lanes for Booth Street Bridge

Correcting what is widely seen as a glaring error, the city will be installing bike lanes on the Booth Street Bridge between Albert Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The original plan for the bridge had initially included bike lanes, but they were ultimately scrapped by council ahead of construction. The move was widely seen as a mistake, including by Mayor Jim Watson, and in 2016 council earmarked $2 million to retroactively install cycling infrastructure.