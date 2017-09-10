Councillor calls for oversight of infill development

As complaints about the conduct of construction crews have piled up in his ward as a result of increased infill development, Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper is calling for the creation of an ombudsperson “to whom residents can go when things turn bad on a project.”



Not only does Leiper want the creation of an ombudsperson, but he wants the industry to pay for it itself: Leiper singled out the Greater Ottawa Home Builders Association to fund the position.

“We need a body that can sanction bad builders, and recognize good,” he wrote.



Leiper’s ward has been a hotbed for infill development in recent years, which has led to a breakdown in the relationship between residents and builders. In a blog post on Saturday, Leiper shared a screenshot of a text message exchange in which a builder called a resident “an idiot” for asking that they move a security fence off the home’s wall.