Parachutist found dead in Gatineau
A 27-year-old man participating in a skydiving festival died on Saturday.
A 27-year-old parachutist was found dead in a Gatineau backyard on Saturday morning.
The man, who has not yet been named, was an experienced parachutist, and was participating in the third annual Rockstar Boogie event.
The circumstances of the man’s death have not been confirmed, but Gatineau police have said it is possible that his parachute did not open properly.
This is the second parachute death in Ottawa in as many weeks. On Aug. 27, 29-year-old Betiana Namambwe Mubili experienced an equipment failure and died after landing in a field south of Petawawa.