Staff meeting with councillors has injection-site volunteers feeling left out

Volunteers at Overdose Prevention Ottawa (OPO) say they were taken by surprise when they found out that city staff and councillors were meeting to discuss the pop-up safe injection site that they have been operating for over two weeks.



“There’s been no communication whatsoever,” said OPO organizer Marilou Gagnon. “They don’t know us, they don’t know what we’re all about, and they don’t know what we’re doing.”



Coun. Mathieu Fleury met with city staff members on Monday to discuss the site, but OPO said that they were not invited to meet with officials.



Fleury did not respond to Metro’s request for comment regarding the meeting.



The discussion comes ahead of a regularly scheduled Lowertown Community Association meeting, where a small but vocal group of residents opposed to the site are expected to raise their concerns with Fleury.



Gagnon said that only two councillors, Catherine McKenney and Jeff Leiper, have visited the site but that no other councillors and staff have reached out to them.



As of Monday afternoon, there have been 508 visitors to the site. Volunteers have only had to reverse one overdose with the use of a naloxone kit and have assisted several others who did not require chemical intervention with other overdose-prevention techniques.



“The way they are going about it is exactly what’s wrong with our system,” said Gagnon. “The people making the decisions are not talking to the people on the ground. It is contributing to this crisis.”



OPO has been tacitly, if not explicitly, allowed to operate their site by the city, which has taken a hands-off approach to the group. While this has allowed for the operation of a supervised injection site — certainly a step up, in OPO’s mind, from not having one at all — it is symptomatic of a larger attitude of apathy that underscores the relationship between harm reduction workers and government officials.



“It’s not ideal that you’re charging a group of volunteers to deal with the overdose crisis in a downtown area,” said Gagnon.

